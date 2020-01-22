Nov. 22, 1965 - Jan. 15, 2020
Pamela J. Baker, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born on Nov. 22, 1965 to John and Barbara (Eitel) Esterholm in Tomahawk. Pamela married Todd Baker on Aug. 19, 1995 in Rhinelander.
Pamela grew up attending First Lutheran Church in Prentice and graduated from Prentice High School. Pamela worked as a waitress at Perkins. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, she enjoyed going on walks, spending time with family at the beach, attending concerts, and snowmobiling.
Pamela is lovingly survived by her husband Todd Baker; parents, Barbara and John Esterholm; sons: Jayde (Christina) and Chad Symmank; daughter, Sheena (Josh) Welch; step-daughter, Jessica Baker; grandchildren: Adam, Arron, Jayden, Ella, Emmerson, Dominic and Russell; brother, Rick (Peggy) Esterholm; sisters: Julie (Shane) Grunewald and Stacy (Ben) Esterholm.
A memorial service for Pamela will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial for the Alzheimer’s Association is going to be established in Pamela’s name.
