Nels R. Lee

Oct. 28, 1937 - Jan. 2, 2020
Nels Robert Lee, age 82, of Park Falls, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He was born on Oct. 28, 1937 in Hudson, and was the son of Nels A. and Jean Lee. His early life and schooling were in Drummond, Superior, and Hudson. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Minnesota. After college, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service in northern Minnesota and Park Falls. On Jan. 21, 1961, he married Kathryn A. McGregor in Two Harbors. His most important job was raising his two sons, Dan and Dave. Nels and Kathy spent their retirement years as “Winter Texans” in the Rio Grande Valley. In addition, they spent summers at their home on Lake Namakagon before moving back to Park Falls in 2006. He was a Master Mason and a member of Phillips Lodge #225 where he recently received a 55 year membership recognition. In addition, he was a member of the Park Falls Congregational Church – UCC. Nels enjoyed hunting, fishing, and telling stories. Nels loved his family very much and would often talk about how proud he was of his son’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.
He is survived by two sons: Daniel (Marie) Lee of Fifield and David Lee of Roberts; four grandchildren: Rachel, Beth, Matthew, and Benjamin; a sister, Jayne (John) Donner: brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom (Carmen) McGregor and Jim (Terri) McGregor; nieces and nephews: Linda, Marlys, Jeff, Joe, Mike, Katie, and Emily; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, parents, a son John Michael, and his father and mother-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Park Falls. Rev. Don Quigley will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be held immediately following the service at the Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.
Memorials to the American Diabetes Association are greatly appreciated.
