July 18, 1940 — Feb. 15, 2020
Nancy M. Dragovich, 79, Fifield, died on Feb. 15, 2020, at the Waterford in Park Falls under the care of Flambeau Hospice. She was born on July 18, 1940, in Prentice, to Clarence and Bertha (Ringersma) Schilling. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1958. She was married to Robert "Bob" Dragovich on May 7, 1966, in Phillips. She was employed as a legal secretary by the Mary Liedtke and Dale Onchuck Law Offices. She is survived by her husband Robert; by one son, Timothy, Park Falls; by one daughter, Kimberly (Carl) Holzem, Menomonee Falls; by one granddaughter, Paige; by two sisters, Grace Gray, Maxwell, Nebraska, and Anna "Tike" Hammerstrom, Flower Mound, Texas; by one brother-in-law, Charles Pouba; and by one sister-in-law, Kathy Schilling.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence "Clink" Schilling; and by one sister, Alice Pouba.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Phillips with Pastor Matthew Arneson officiating. Friends may call at the church after 10 a.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Phillips. Memorials may take the form of an offering to the Dementia Society of America.
