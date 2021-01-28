Nancy J. Bushman
June 2, 1953 - Jan. 16, 2021
Nancy Jo Bushman, age 67, of Park Falls, died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on June 2, 1953, in Park Falls, the daughter of Robert and Patricia (Koran) Hammond. She attended St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic School, and after graduating from Lincoln High School, Nancy worked for Travelers Insurance in Minneapolis. On Oct.27, 1973, she married Peter Bushman in Park Falls. The couple owned and operated the Edge O’ Town Motel in Park Falls for ten years. Nancy was a legal secretary for DeBardeleben Law Office for many years. She enjoyed knitting, nature, computers, ATVing, and crafting, especially making custom made greeting cards for all occasions and even some non occasions. She loved her dogs: Ollie, Charcoal, and Daisy.
She is survived by her husband, Pete of Park Falls; three children: Andrew (Amanda) Bushman of Park Falls, Allison (Jay) Sambs of Duluth, Minnesota, and Phillip (Karmen) Bushman of DePere; three grandchildren: Tyler, Jacob, and Aiden Bushman; her mother, Patricia Hammond of Park Falls; her brother, Larry Hammond of Park Falls; and three nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; an infant brother; and her sister-in-law, Wendy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gifts of Remembrance can be made to the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry or Catkins Animal Rescue Inc.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
