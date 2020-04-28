Nancy A. Kroll

Aug. 7, 1944 - April 23, 2020
Nancy Ann Kroll, age 75, of Rib Lake, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Care Partners where she had resided for the past two and a half years, most recently under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.
Nancy was born on Aug. 7, 1944, to the late Stanley and Sophie (Gacek) Kroll in South Milwaukee. When Nancy was 10-years-old, the family moved to Rib Lake and she graduated from Rib Lake High School. She attended college for one year. After graduation, she moved back to the Milwaukee area and worked for Milwaukee Mutual Insurance Company. She then returned to the Rib Lake Area, where she married Dale Strobach on May 22, 1965, they were later divorced. She worked for Klinner Insurance, ran the restaurant at the Little Bohemia for a year, and then opened Dale’s Supermarket in 1967. After the divorce, she took over the operation of the store and changed the store name to Nancy’s Family Store. She also worked for Primerica Life Insurance for a period of time. After she closed Nancy’s Family Store, Nancy worked at Medford County Market in Medford and Rib River Bar and Grill. She also served as an EMT for the Rib Lake Ambulance service for a period of time, and as a trustee on the Rib Lake Village Board. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
In her free time, Nancy enjoyed going for car rides, making plastic canvas crafts, puzzles, the Brewers, and going to her grandkids’ events. She loved people, and Elvis Presley. She hated winter but would always eat a bowl of ice cream while sitting on the heater.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at a later date. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Trevor, Tyler and Troy Komarek, Christopher and Austin Strobach, and Julia and Selena Hallstrand.
Left to cherish in Nancy’s memory is her special friend, Gene Title of Medford; her children: Carrie (Scott) Komarek of Ogema, Dale “Butch” (Darcie) Strobach of Eau Claire, and Connie (Mark Jackson) Hallstrand of Rothschild; seven grandchildren: Trevor, Tyler, and Troy Komarek, Christopher and Austin Strobach, Julia and Selena Hallstrand; and several grandpuppies, grandkitties, and great-grandpuppies; siblings: Kathy (Darrell) Bohm of Merrill and Debbie (Dennis) Komarek of Rib Lake; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
Along with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her brother Stanley “Sonny” Kroll, and sister Carol Marschke.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family for a future donation.
Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
