Michael “Scott” Rohde

The family of Michael “Scott” Rohde are saddened to announce his passing. Scott was born in Harlen County, Kentucky, in 1968.

Scott is survived by his four sons: Derek, Dylan, Dalton, and Drew Rohde; and their mother, Tracey; his parents, Michael and Carol Rohde; brother, Justin; sisters: Dawn (Bill) and Kristen (Jon); and one niece and four nephews.

Scott was a star athlete at South Brunswick High School, Boiling Springs Lake, North Carolina, where he was a 1986 graduate, with football being his passion. He held a lumber specialist degree from Hayward Community College in Waynesville, North Carolina. Scott could make anyone laugh and was larger than life to those he met. He will be greatly missed by all.

The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.

