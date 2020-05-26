Jan. 15, 1950 - May 19, 2020
Michael Matsick, 70, Wausau died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with his recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma.
He was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Phillips, the son of the late Thomas and Ann (Machak) Matsick. On Oct. 21, 1972, he married Kathleen Sullivan of Wausau. She survives.
Michael moved to Wausau in 1972 and started his career by driving truck for Wausau Homes. He continued working in the Wausau area as a truck driver and most recently worked for Builders FirstSource. He was dedicated and driven, working right up until he was no longer physically able to.
Michael proudly served his country as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed riding motorcycle with his wife, fishing with his daughter and working on vehicles with his son. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to so many. Michael was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it, without ever expecting anything in return. He was the most honest and dependable person anyone could have the pleasure of encountering. Michael had a very unique wit and sense of humor that anyone around him found contagious. With his big smile and infectious laugh, he could light up even the darkest room.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Matsick, Wausau, his children, Sarah Ann Matsick, Weston, Brandon Michael Matsick, Wausau and Amy Michelle (Jason) Biesel, Wausau, his faithful doxie Penny, his siblings, Thomas (Barb) Matsick, Phillips, Ken (Margo) Matsick, New Richmond, Joe Matsick, Phillips, Maggie Obadal, Phillips, Ann Miller, Phillips, James (Marcy) Matsick, Phillips, Patty (Brad) Swanson, Washington, brothers-in-law David (Karen) Sullivan, Mosinee, and Michael Sullivan, Boulder Junction, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Matsick and his sister Barb Gastineau, as well as his wife’s parents David (Jermaine) Sullivan.
God only takes the best, and one of God’s very best was taken from us far too soon. He will be deeply and dearly missed by his family and friends. Michael left a hole in many hearts that will never be filled.
Visitation will be held at Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau on from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday June 2. Social distancing practices will be used during this time. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Father Samuel Martin will preside. The burial will take place at Saint Paul Cemetery in Mosinee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
As an expression of sympathy, a memorial fund has been established in Michael’s name. Memorials may be directed to the Michael Matsick Memorial Fund, C/O Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI, 54403.
