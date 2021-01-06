Jan. 1, 1962 - Jan. 2, 2021
Michael L. Granberg, 59, of Prentice, passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home under the care of Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Michael was born on Jan. 1, 1962, to Carl O. and Adelle (Anderson) Granberg, in Prentice.
He graduated from Prentice High School and was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Prentice. He was a volunteer Fireman and EMT for the Prentice Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed playing baseball, snowmobiling, four wheeling, hunting, and enjoyed all sports. Michael worked in the family business for many years.
Michael contracted a rare brain disease called Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).
He is survived by two sons, John and Adam Granberg; brothers, Allan and Norman; sisters, Janet Plyer and Karen Pearson; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Rosella Weher.
Burial will take place at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.