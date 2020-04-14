Michael D. Wheeler

Feb. 17, 1986 - April 12, 2020
Michael Davidson Wheeler, age 34, of Park Falls, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on Feb. 17, 1986, in Ashland, the son of James and Vera “Jean” (Geng) Wheeler. Michael graduated from the Phillips High School in 2004. He worked for 14 yeas as a Zookeeper in Melbourne, Florida. He returned to Park Falls in 2018 and worked for Boyd’s Mason Lake Resort. All through school, he was in wrestling, football, track, and loved choir, playing guitar, and his two beloved cats.
He is survived by his parents: James and Jean Wheeler of Park Falls; his sister, Jennifer Wheeler of Phillips; his brother, Jon (Courtney) Wheeler of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; two nieces: Clara and Gianna; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
A memorial service is pending and will be announced.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
