Melvin P. Arndt
May 10, 1936 - Nov. 6, 2020
Melvin “Mel” P. Arndt, 84, of Kennan, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence in Kennan. Mel was born in Ladysmith on May 10, 1936, to Paul and Emma (Kirmsey) Arndt.
He attended Four Corners Grade School and graduated from Phillips High School. He worked as a milk hauler and road grader and lived his life on the farm with his parents. Later, Mel retired at age 60 to help with his aging parents. He married Janet Adomaitis in 1998. Melvin was an active fireman for 60 years and helped to organize the Kennan-Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department in 1960. He was an active member of the Snowhawks Snowmobile Club and was president for many years and again was one of the original members. Mel enjoyed sports, especially the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers. He was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Kennan.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, and her children, Kim Backhaus of Rothschild, and Joe (Jamie) Adomaitis of Phillips; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
