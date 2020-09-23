Maxine Kronberger
May 8, 1941 - Sept. 12, 2020
Maxine Kronberger, 79, passed away peacefully at the Friendly Village Nursing Home in Rhinelander on Saturday, Sept. 12. She was born on May 8, 1941, the daughter of Joe and Evelyn Woodie in Park Falls. She attended St. Anthony's Catholic School then graduated from Park Falls Lincoln High School in 1959. Maxine then immediately sought employment in the area working for numerous employers over the years as an administrative assistant. She also spent several years working in the Hayward area before returning to Park Falls in retirement. Maxine briefly resided in Woodruff before spending her final years in Rhinelander.
On March 3, 1962, Maxine married James A. Kronberger and raised two boys who also grew up in the Park Falls area. She was a loving mother and an enthusiastic backer of her sons in educational and sporting events. Another interest was music which Maxine was very fond of learning to play the piano at a very early age. She even entered into various musical competitions at different levels throughout her childhood. In her later years, Maxine continued her love of music by playing the organ for local Catholic churches in the areas she was currently residing in.
She is survived by her two sons: James (Kirsten) of Rhinelander and Michael (Jennifer) of Wausau; grandchildren: Samantha, Bryan, Forrest, and Katherine; great-grandchildren: Anna, Cooper and Kamilia Rae; and four nieces and five nephews located mostly in Wisconsin.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Evelyn of Park Falls; her sister, Marian and husband John Bablick of Butternut; and nephew, John Bablick of Butternut.
The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements.
