Mary M. Treml
March 1, 1994 — May 13, 2021
Mary M. Treml, 77, of Park Falls, died on Thursday May 13, 2021 at her home. She was born to John and Letha (Russell) Plyer on March 1, 1944 at their home. In 1962, she graduated in the top 8 of the last graduating class from Fifield School. On January 12, 1963 she married Dave Treml at her parent’s home. The couple then moved to Park Falls where she enjoyed camping and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by: her husband Dave of Park Falls, (4)children: Dan (Sharon) Treml of Fifield, Tom (Karen) Treml of Butternut, Traci (Herman) Buechner of Butternut, Sami (John) Phillips of Wausau, (8) grandchildren: Nicole (Mitch) Burger, Justin (Lauren) Treml, Kala (Gerry) Palecek, Kelly Everson, Melissa (Adam) Black, Dustin (Gretchen) Treml, Michael (Kerry) Buechner & Cody (Theresa) Buechner, (13) great-grandchildren, her sister Delia Schultz-Pritzl of Park Falls, her brother Robert Plyer of Milwaukee, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and (5) siblings: John Plyer, Dave Plyer, Evelyn Vich, Bonnie Wood, and Charles Plyer.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on June 6 at the Tuscobia Trailhead County Park (Park Falls Industrial Park) at N15400 Park Lane, Park Falls.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.