Feb. 17, 1934 - Aug. 14, 2020
Mary L. Hodun, age 86, of Park Falls, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home. Mary was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Park Falls, the daughter of Otto and Louise (Bradle) Miesbauer. Mary was united in marriage to William J. Hodun on July 19, 1952. Mary worked at Flambeau Hospital in the Housekeeping Department for many years. She was a loving lady and enjoyed being with family. She loved to garden, work in her flowers and feed the birds.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Palecek of Park Falls; her sons: Daniel (Pam) of Antigo and Michael (Debbie) of Puyallup, Washington; two granddaughters: Cynthia (John) Bodoh of Park Falls and Samantha (Jeremy Koshak) of Rhinelander; two great-grandchildren: Hailey Bodoh and Noah Koshak; sister-in-law June Miesbauer of Park Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Barbara, and brothers Charles and Eugene Miesbauer, her in-laws Tony and Anna Hodun, brother-in-law Edward (Romana) Hodun, and sisters-in-law: Phyllis (George) Kivi and Helen (Glenn) Wier.
Due to COVID-19, services for Mary will be held at a later date. Thank you to Park Manor Nursing Home staff for the kindness and care given to our mother.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
