Martha S. Clapp

Aug 16, 1940 - Apr 26 2020
Martha (Marti) Simpson Clapp was an awesome woman, her many, many friends would attest to that.
Wife, mother and beloved nana, Marti passed away on April 26, 2020. She was always a welcoming person and made meaningful friendships at every stop along the way in her life.
She was born in Hightstown, New Jersey. After attending Rockford College, she obtained her Master of Library Science at Western Michigan University. She was the head librarian at Kaukauna, worked at the Public Library in Comstock, Michigan, and the Kalamazoo College Library.
In 1966, Marti married Richard (Dick) Clapp and they moved to Kaukauna, while he attended the graduate school in Appleton where their first child, Geoff was born. They moved to Wausau in 1972 and had two additional children, Ben and Beth.
Marti was always very active in her church life. She served and volunteered at the UCC in Park Falls, and Presbyterian Churches in Wausau, Richland, Michigan, St. Charles, Illinois, and finally at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.
Her love of service to the community led her to serve as president of the board of the Jack and Jill Preschool in Wausau, teaching arthritis water aerobic exercise classes, volunteering at the Park Falls High School, and donating more than 15 gallons of blood over the years.
In Park Falls, she made a strong group of friends, loved Friday night fish fries at Bob’s Northern Pines, pontoon boat rides on Schnur’s Lake with a Black Russian in hand, the coffee clutch group at Hardees and being active in her children’s lives such that many of their friends called her mom. She was an active member of the oldest book club in Park Falls.
While living in Sarasota, trips north were an important annual event. Traveling to see her children, grandchildren, friends and family were the highlights of these years. She loved babies, never wanted to give up holding one of her grandchildren as babies and thoroughly enjoyed reading to them. It was a true joy for her to hear them call her “Nana.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Dorothy Simpson of Sarasota, Florida.
Survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Richard; children: Geoffrey (Stephanie) of Sheboygan, Benjamin (Deana) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Bethany (Anthony) Graceffa of Park Falls; grandchildren: Wyatt and Harrison Graceffa, Carlos and Margaret Clapp; sisters: Dorothy (Richard) Ledesma of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and Barbara (Clayton) Sibbett, of Star, Idaho. She was cherished by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial service information will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.
