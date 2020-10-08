Mark W. Richter
Dec. 26, 2020 - Sept. 27, 2020
Mark Wendol Richter left our earthly world suddenly on Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 51, as a result of a before unknown medical condition.
All services were held at the Park Falls Legion on Saturday, Oct. 3. Visitors were welcomed to dress in camo, blaze orange, or flannel.
To know Mark is to love Mark.
Wendol Mark Rice was born in Hugo, Oklahoma, on Dec. 26, 1968, to Judy (Tesch) and Wendol Beacher Rice. Mark moved back to Wisconsin when he was a baby. He then knew David Richter as his father. Mark legally changed his name to Mark Wendol Richter as an adult.
Mark grew up in the Butternut area and graduated from Butternut High School in 1987. In 1988 Mark met Deborah Stehr on a blind date thanks to his good friend Adam Canik. In July of 1991 Mark and Deborah were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut. From there the couple moved to Eau Claire and Mark attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where he received his associate’s Degree in Police Science. Mark temporarily worked for the Park Falls Police Department under the CEP program after graduation. He then worked for the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department as a jailer and later a road deputy. In 1997 a position opened up with the Park Falls Police Department and Mark and his family were able to move back “home” to the Park Falls/Butternut area. Mark became the Park Falls DARE Officer in 2002 and co-taught his first year with his boss, mentor and friend Scott Straetz. Mark also took on the role of School Resource Officer from 2008 to 2015. Before the program was terminated, Officer Richter would sometimes be seen jumping rope, playing hopscotch, or basketball with the students while he was in uniform. Mark was proud to see one of his good/best friends, Jerry Ernst take over the duties of Chief for the Park Falls Police Department. Chief Ernst allowed Mark to continue his duties as a DARE Officer. Deputy Zondlo retired from the Wisconsin DARE Officer’s Association Board and encouraged Mark to be a board member in 2017. After his first year on the board he realized the importance and significance of that position and enjoyed his position very much. Mark also had the opportunity to see a DARE student become a friend and colleague.
Mark donated many hours to the Park Falls DARE program and to the community in general. Mark is also survived by his extended family in blue and brown. His love for his fellow officers was also shown at home in private when he would sit and listen to his radio to make sure that the younger officer on duty was doing ok on their own. Many individuals had Mark’s personal cell phone and home number and he would answer whether he was at work or at home to talk to the ones that needed his guidance. He did this without the need for praise or recognition. He was always just one call away whether as an officer or a friend.
In addition to spending time with his family, Mark had a love of books, history, music, nature, animals, comedy, as well as many other things. His family loved him dearly and he loved them back just as much if not more. In an effort to spend more time outdoors Mark and his wife recently started geocaching (hunting for hidden treasure).
Mark was also a character known for his quick witted jokes, shenanigans, and obscure movie references. You sometimes had to ask — “For real?”
Mark’s love for his family is beyond words.
Mark is survived by his wife, Deborah M. Richter of Park Falls, his son Mark Edward Richter of Altoona, and Diana Kay Richter of Weston.
Mark is also survived by his mother, Judy Richter of Butternut; sisters: Kathy Ernst, Lori Ernst, Tracy Gawlitta and Nancy Duffy; brother, Wendol Rice; sister-in-laws: Cheryl (Stehr) Schraufnagel, Kristina (Sinyavskaya) Stehr and Billie Rice; brother-in-laws: Bill Ernst, John Ernst, Arthur Stehr, Steven Stehr, and Richard Stehr,
Mark is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Bethany Ernst, Thomas Ernst, Danielle Ernst, Kaitlyn Ernst, Christian Ernst, Kayden Gawlitta, Nicole (Schraufnagel) Schultz, Dion Schultz, Shelby (Schraufnagel) Jenson, Eric Jensen, Nathan Schraufnagel, Samantha Stehr, Andrey Sinyavskiy, Hannah Schultz, Makayla Schultz, Dalton Rice, Conner Rice, Elijah Rice, Cole Leffel, Jamey Leffel, Tayler Phillips.
Mark Richter was bestowed the Life Saving Award as a result of his actions on duty on April 17, 2001. Unfortunately, we could not return the favor he so graciously deserved on Sept. 27, 2020, no matter how hard his wife, fellow officers, and ambulance crew tried.
Rest in Peace Mark — DEMA DIMA INFINITUS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.