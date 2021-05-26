Mark Blasel
July 6, 1957 — May 14, 2021
Mark Allen Blasel, age 63 of Ogema, WI passed away on Friday, May 14th in Green Bay, WI. Mark was born on July 6, 1957 in Sussex, WI the son of Harry W. and Mirella (nee Komarek) Blasel. Mark graduated from Prentice High School and proudly served in the US Air Force.
Mark worked as a machinist for many years and loved working on model cars and airplanes, fishing, hunting, classic cars, coin collecting, travelling and being in nature.
He is survived by his daughters Melinda Ann (Jason Packard) Blasel and Tina Marie (Liangting) Wang and by his grandchildren Sevrin Van Sleet, Joanna and Ling Wang and by his father Harry Blasel and his life partner Cynthia Gillett and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his cat Hunter.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother Mirella Joanne (Komarek) Blasel.
Visitation for Mark will be held on Friday, May 28th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home in Prentice, WI and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 29th at 10:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Spirit, WI. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Spirit, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home of Prentice is serving the family.
