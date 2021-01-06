April 25, 1932 - Dec. 25, 2020
Marion C. Haubert, 88, of Catawba, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, in her home. Marion was born on April 25, 1932, to Alvin and Catherine (Gillick) Nelson in Milwaukee
Marion married Rudy Haubert on Aug. 5, 1950, and together, they raised their family on the farm. She enjoyed playing jokes on her family, dancing, playing cards, and was known for her famous homemade pancakes. She loved horses and rode when she was young. Gladys and Marion would talk on the phone every Sunday and she truly enjoyed their conversations and their friendship.
She is survived by her children: Karen Koch, Mary Ellen Bell, Alan (Judy), Brian (Tammy), and Chad; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and brother, James Nelson.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Geraldine Raab; son, John Haubert; and sons-in-law, Casey Bell and Bryon Koch.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the New Hope Baptist Church, N4290 Division St, Kennan, WI 54537, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
