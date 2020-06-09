Oct. 29, 1938 - June 3, 2020

Margaret V. “Cheech” Schumacker was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Ogema to Gust and Margaret Kalander. After a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease, she passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Margaret is survived by her sons: Curt (Michelle) Schumacker and Dean (Melissa) Schumacker; grandchildren: Kristopfer, Keven, Jason, Joseph, Heidi, Charlotte, Michael, Mitchel, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Lisa; great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Alexandra, Nolan, Jack, and Madelyn; siblings: Betty (the late Warren), Dorthy (the late Tony), JoAnn (the late Dick), Helen (the late Jerry), Jack (Diane), Bud (Edith), and Sharon (Bruce). She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Schumacker; her parents; and her brothers: the late Gust “Sonny” (Shirley) and Clarence (Nancy).

A memorial service is being planned for a later date when more friends and family can attend.

