Margaret Smidl
May 12, 1923 — May 12, 2021
Margaret B. Smidl, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Park Manor Rehabilitation Center on May 12, 2021.
Margaret Was born in Berwyn, Illinois on May 12, 1923. She lived a life full of family and friends, especially those in her bridge group. She, along with her husband John, is survived by their four adopted children, John, Teresa, David, and Mary; and many grandchildren. Adopting children is an act of kindness that can never be understated. She was a special woman.
Margaret moved to Mercer, Wisconsin in the early 1990s and was very faith-oriented. She was an active member of the St. Isaac-Jogues Catholic Church of Mercer for over 20 years, and she never missed a religious celebration and would belt out her hymns. She loved to sing and to cook with her traditional Czech-Bohemian style.
The family would like to thank the staff over at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care for the last three years.
The family has chosen McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood to honor Margaret's legacy of life. You can leave a condolence or a tribute at mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
