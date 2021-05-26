Margaret Moeller
May 8, 1946 — May 17, 2021
Margaret A. Moeller (Korab), age 75 passed away due to complications from sepsis on May 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. She was born May 8, 1946, in Racine, daughter of the late John and Lorraine (Smetak) Korab. She grew up in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in 1964. Margaret was united in marriage to DeLou Moeller on June 11, 1964.
Margaret loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, weekends at Dan and Deb's cottage, and time out at Sherry and John’s farm. She enjoyed gardening, gambling, bingo, fishing, mowing her yard, couldn’t resist a “friendly” game of 10,000, and was the BEST cornhole partner. Cardinals and hummingbirds were her favorite. They are bright, like her spirit.
Margaret is survived by three children: Dan (Deb) Moeller, New London, Thomas (Renee) Moeller, Fremont, Sherry (John) Castellion, Clintonville. Three grandchildren, Amanda Moeller (fiancé Andrew Leavitt), Hope (Drew) Brunkey, and Brooke Moeller; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Remter, Carlene, and Loretta Brunkey; siblings, Phyllis Tom, Phillips, Marie (Jeff) Stafford, Phillips, Mary Ann (Darold) Hamilton, Medford, Julie (Dan) Thompson, Park Falls, Rudy Jr. (Lori) Suchy, Phillips; she also enjoyed her extended family of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Travis, Todd, Terisa, Traci, Shayden, Kalika, Avalee, Jorden, Leelia, Ahnor, Emiana, Berkley, and Beckett. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Korab; mother, Lorraine Suchy; step-father, Rudolph Suchy Sr. and her loving husband DeLou.
Margaret’s family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their kindness and loving care they gave our Mother.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life for the immediate family at a later date.
