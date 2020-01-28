Margaret M. Marik

Sept. 7, 1942 - Jan. 22, 2020

Margaret Mary Marik, 77, Phillips, died at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was born in New Berlin on Sept. 7, 1942, the daughter of Raymond and Evelyn Roney. Margaret grew up in New Berlin, and later attended Alverno College in Milwaukee where she earned a bachelor of music degree. She taught music for 35 years in the Milwaukee Public School System in both middle and high school. She was married to David Marik on April 21, 2001, and they moved to Phillips at the time of their retirement. She was an active member of both Saint John Lutheran Church and Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Churches in Phillips. Margaret loved her husband, David, and her dove, T.D., playing piano for the church choir, and her dear friends, Karen, Dottie, Jeanne, Marci, Vivian, and Toni. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage.

She is survived by one stepson, Paul (Michelle) Marik; by one stepdaughter, Angie Marik; and by one granddaughter, Coryn Marik. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on March 12, 2011; and is also preceded in death by one sister, Maureen Roney.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 28 with Father Shaji Pazhukkathara and Rev. Thomas Rieff officiating. Interment was in the Lakeside Cemetery in Phillips. The family suggests that memorials take the form of an offering to the Phillips High School Music Department in Margaret’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com.

The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

