July 20, 1932 - May 11, 2020
Margaret E. Scofield (nee Umbs, fka Scotch), age 87 of Mounds View, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on May 11, 2020. She was able to stay in her senior living facility with her son, Mark, at her side during her illness until she crossed the finish line. The remainder of her children were able to visit by window, phone, signs, and an in-room viewing monitor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and John; her siblings, Robert, Dolores, John, and Tommy; and her grandson, Jason. Marge is survived by children: Mari (Jodi), Jeff (Ann), Mark (Lynn), Patrick (Judy), Pamm (Chuck), Gee Gee (Dean), Gary (Leann), Peggy and Paul; grandchildren: Jon, Ben (Christy), Christopher (Helen), Nicholas (Traci), David (Abby), Ashley, Dwight (Molli), Lucas (Shelly), Clayton (Angie), Alaina, Bryson (Olivia), Christy (Brian), Michelle (Keith), Jeramey (Alison), Garrick, Kayla, Tyler (Kelsey), Shanice, Nate, Andra (Seth), and James; 27 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Marge was born in Milwaukee. Throughout her life, she lived in Milwaukee, northern Wisconsin, Oregon, and, for the past 20 years, in the Twin Cities. Marge worked as a CNA when she was younger and then for many years at Byerly’s in Golden Valley. It was there that she received an honor for assisting in saving a patron’s life. She was often quick to share that her dad worked for Buffalo Bill and Bob Uecker was her classmate, and he even carried her books home from school. She herself was a great left-handed ball player. She was a great cook, enjoyed growing plants, hitting the casinos a time or two, and loved to boast about her children and grandchildren.
The last five years were spent on the Bel Rae Senior Living of Mounds View. She loved playing bingo, singing, puzzles, crafts, cards, parties, and just all-around socializing. If you offered her a cookie, you ended up handing over more than one! She kept the staff at Bel Rae on their toes with her witty one-liners, bubbly smiles, and always a thank you, never a complaint. She will be greatly missed by the residents and staff at Bel Rae Senior Living, those she has touched through the years, and mostly by her loving family. A celebration of life is to be determined.
