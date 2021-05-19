Margaret (Barta) Smidl, of Park Falls, formerly of Mercer, went home to her Lord on her 98th birthday on Wednesday May 12, 2021.
She married John Smidl in 1944 in Berwyn, Illinois, and eventually moved to Kansas City where they raised their children. She volunteered regularly at the churches and the communities in which she lived. She taught Czech language classes later in life and had made several trips to Czechoslovakia where she took classes at the university.
She is preceded in the death by her husband, John; her brother, Russell; and her sister, Virginia.
Margaret is survived by her children, Mary Carter of Ash Grove, Missouri, John (Kim) of Raymore, Missouri, David of Park Falls, Teresa (John) Salsbury of Wyoming, Minnesota; and six grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Felicia, Derek, Matthew and Ryan; and three great-grandchildren, Blake, Auden and Penelope.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home in Ironwood, Michigan, followed by a limited attendance service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the Mercer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Isaac Jogues and Companions Church, 5214 N Lakeview Ave, Mercer WI 54547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.