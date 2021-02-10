Marcie Rehak
Feb. 16, 1923 - Feb. 1, 2021
Marcie Rehak, age 97, of Phillips, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Park Falls ER. Marcie was born Feb. 16, 1923, in Cadott. She grew up on a large dairy farm, and graduated from Cadott High School.
Her grandfather, Vincent Odenbach, and father, Emil Odenbach, helped to build the ZCBJ Lodge in Cadott. Marcie was a Sokol Slet gymnast for 10 years. They competed all over, and in 1939, won a gold medal in Chicago. She was in the Czech Dramatic Club where plays were spoken in Czech. Marcie was a ZCBJ (WFLA) member for 89 years. The 1940 Czech Dramatic Club came to Phillips Sokol Hall, where she met Bill Rehak.
Bill came home after WWII, and married Marcie, Sept. 30, 1945. They moved to Phillips, where Marcie was an active member of the Phillips Czech ZCBJ for many years. She made many Czech traditional dresses, the "Kroj", for family and friends. In 1947, Marcie and sister-in-law, Lillian Levi, started the Ladies VFW Aux. Bill and Marcie were charter members for the VFW. Bill and Marcie had a grocery/feed store, then owned their own restaurant-bar "Bill's Beer Shanty" for 34 years. Marcie was an excellent mother, cook/baker, seamstress and wood artist.
Marcie is survived by her son/family, Bill Rehak (Minnesota), daughters Amy and Tara; daughter/family, Roseanne (Darell) Krueger (Phillips), daughter Stephanie (Al) Kinnunen, Alex and Sammy; daughter, Stacy (Jess) Bennig, Wyatt and Kieren (Minnesota), son Josh (Maria) Hilgart, Maracie, Joshy (North Dakota); daughter/family, Bj (Bruce) Barker (Phillips), son, Chad (Kelley) Yanich, daughter Alexis (Georgia), daughter, Paige (Eric) Maus (Phillips) sons, Chance, Clay and Philip. Also, survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Marcie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; brother, Emil Odenbach; and sister, Millie Berube.
Marcie will be greatly missed, but there is great joy now she is the loving arms of our Lord. Dear friends and family, thank you for staying in touch with Momeka' Marcie, sharing your life and enriching hers. Special thank you to staff at Park Manor Nursing Home, Lakeside Villa, and the Park Falls ER for the loving care and medical support.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. The Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
