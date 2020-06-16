March 17, 2020

Marcellene “Marcie” D. Wirsing, age 70, of Phillips, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls.

A celebration of life and sharing of memories will be held at the Tuscobia Trailhead pavilion in Park Falls at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

A visitation will be held at the pavilion from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

