March 17, 2020
Marcellene “Marcie” D. Wirsing, age 70, of Phillips, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls.
A celebration of life and sharing of memories will be held at the Tuscobia Trailhead pavilion in Park Falls at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held at the pavilion from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
