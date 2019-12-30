Malinda Farina

March 26, 1922 - Dec. 21, 2019
Malinda A. Farina passed away Dec. 21, 2019. She was preceded by husband Salvatore J. Farina, Junior Farina, Sharon Farina, and Charlene Rogge. She will be forever missed. Malinda's favorite pastime was playing bingo and watching the Brewers and Packers play on TV.
She will be put to rest at Highland Memorial Park cemetery in New Berlin next to her husband.
