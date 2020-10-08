Mable M. Hershey
April 24, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2020
Mable May (Stevens) Hershey, 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2020, at Pleasant View nursing home in Phillips. She was born April 24, 1929, in Van Nuys, California, to Henry and Florence Stevens. She was the sixth of 12 children. Mable married Leo Hershey in Paradise, California, in 1947 and moved to Aurora, Illinois. They resided there until 2000, when they moved to Hawkins. Mable found great joy in her big vegetable gardens and flower beds. She participated many years in the Big Rock, plowing match in which she entered and won many blue ribbons and first place prizes for her canning, baking and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, of over 50 years; youngest son, Randy; parents; five brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her children: Lynda Lloyd of IL, Nancy (Rodney) Suk of Arizona, Daniel (Michele) of Wisconsin, and Timothy (Renee) of Illinois; daughter-in-law, Olga of Illinois; brother, Theodore (Jean) Stevens of North Carolina; sister, Gwen (Dale) Olsen, of California; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; in-laws; nieces; nephews and much family.
She will be remembered with much love and missed always by her family. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
