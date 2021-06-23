Lyle W. Conner
May 24, 1931 — June 16, 2021
Lyle W. Conner, Sr., 90, of Prentice passed away peacefully at his home on June 16, 2021, surrounded by his family, while under the care of Home Health & Hospice MMC — Park Falls. Lyle was born on May 24, 1931, to Dewey and Clara (Keisaw) Conner in Prentice, WI.
After graduating from Prentice High School, Lyle joined the National Guard before serving in the United States Army. He met and married Dorene Andrus and they raised 7 children together — they celebrated 69 years of marriage. Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and listening to Polka music.
He is survived by his wife, Dorene; children, Linda (Jim) Kucaba, Lyle (Lynn) Conner Jr., Dennis (Kris) Conner, Robert (Virginia) Conner, Paul (Donna) Conner, Rebecca (Neil) Holm; 28 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and sister, Virginia Jensen.
Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; son, Fred Conner Sr.; siblings, Ella Mae Ellis, Darwin Conner, and Darlene Prisinger; and granddaughter, Courtney Cook.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
