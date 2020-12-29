Dec. 20, 2020
Lyle “Bud” Schloskey, 90, of Prentice, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, with loved ones by his side and under the care of Flambeau Home Health & Hospice.
He owned and operated Schloskey’s Machinery Hill for 35 years. Through the years he spoke often of his customers and enjoyed driving all over the area reminiscing about what piece of farming equipment he sold to each farm. Sometimes he would stop in and visit with them. Bud was a dedicated volunteer for the snowmobile trail association for many years helping with cutting brush, machine maintenance, and grooming trails.
He enjoyed RV traveling through the U.S., Canada, and Mexico with his wife, Ramona. Scooter riding was a favorite pastime whether it was with the group of Florida riders or in Wisconsin with the Phillips/Prentice group. They would ride several hundred miles each week to get a burger and ice cream. He treasured his grandchildren and great-grands, often saying, “If I knew they were this much fun, I would have had them first!” He loved a competitive card game and telling stories. This is how he spent many hours with family in the last few weeks.
Bud is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ramona; children: Susan (Ray) Sims, Valerie (Robert) Vogt, Joseph (Maureen) Schloskey, and Jane (Tony) Smugala; grandchildren: Steven (Sarah), Samantha, Adam (Leticia), Eric (Anna), Tina (Sam); and seven great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
