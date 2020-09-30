Luana M. Bucheger

Nov. 13, 1927 - Sept. 21, 2020
Luana Marie Bucheger, age 92, of Butternut, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at River’s Edge in Park Falls. She was born on Nov. 13, 1927, in Butternut, the daughter of Louis and Myrtle (Dougherty) Pichler. On June 28, 1947, she married the love of her life, Robert “Bud” Bucheger, whom she is now reunited with. She was a selfless and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Luana was born in Butternut and a lifelong resident of the area. In addition to her years spent raising nine children she also was employed as a Laundry Manager for the Flambeau Hospital. She was active in the community through membership in the Butternut Homemakers, the Red Hatters, several bowling leagues, and her activity in the Parish. While Luana enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing Scrabble and cards, her favorite activity of all was spending time with her family and friends. In Luana’s eyes, every day was a beautiful day, and she spread that joy to everyone she met.
She is survived by seven children: Ronald (Ruth) of Oakhurst, California, Richard (Anne) of Madison, Daniel of Butternut, Michael (Terry) of Glidden, Cheryl “Skeeter” (Tony) Kovarik of Park Falls, Lori (Gordie) Hall of Glidden, and Cindy Larson of Butternut; her daughter-in-law, Glenda Bucheger of Butternut; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three siblings: Robert (Patty) Pichler of Waukesha, MaryAnn Matt of Florida, and Dennis (Connie) Pichler of Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Robert; two sons: Robert and Gregory; her son-in-law, Michael Larson; and seven brothers and sisters: Herbie Pichler, Eleanor Metzinger, Kathleen Peterson, Diane Skawinski, David “Jack” Pichler, James Pichler, and infant brother George.
A memorial Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Butternut on Sept. 28 with Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara officiating.
Interment was in Saint Cecelia Cemetery in Butternut.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff at River’s Edge for their excellent care and compassion. It was truly a blessing that we knew she was in such good hands.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
