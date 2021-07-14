Louise M. Zorn
Louise Mae Zorn, 97, lifelong resident of Phillips, passed away on July 19, 2020, at Aspirus Pleasant View, in Phillips, WI.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the United Methodist Church, 115 Center Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with visitation beginning one hour prior at the church. Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
