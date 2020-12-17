Louise “Joann” Johnson
July 26, 1934 - Dec. 4, 2020
Louise “Joann” Johnson passed away on Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Grafton due to complications from a stroke she suffered in September. She was 86 years old.
She was born July 26, 1934, in Ogema to Gust and Margaret (Tesch) Kalander. She married Richard “Dick” Johnson Oct. 26, 1957, and the couple moved to Grafton the same year. The couple celebrated 50 years together before Dick passed away in June 2008.
She became like a grandmother to many as she babysat for decades. She also enjoyed bumming around town with her friend Doris and going out to lunch with her family.
She is survived by her sons: Scott (Sherry) of Kronenwetter and Gregg (Sharon) of Rosholt; daughter, Jill (Greg) Grimm of Fredonia; and grandchildren: Doug (Jenna) Grimm, Angie Grimm, and Garrett (Emily) Bryan. She is also survived by sisters: Dorothy Pisca, Betty Carlson, Helen Best, and Sharon (Bruce) Jilka; brothers: Jack (Dian) Kalander, and Bud (Edith) Kalander; brothers-in-law: Roger (Liz) Johnson and Gary (Sue) Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents; and in-laws: Clarence and Myrtle Johnson; sister, Margaret Schumacher; and brothers: Gust Kalander Jr and Clarence Kalander. She is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Per Joann’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
