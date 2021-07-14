Lorraine M. Nelson
Lorraine M. Nelson, 96, died Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, at the Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wy. Lorraine was born in Arpin, WI, to Henry and Margaret Sturm.
One of her biggest accomplishments was graduating high school. After graduation, she started working as a bookkeeper at a papermill. She met Edwin Nelson in Park Falls, WI, and they were married soon after. She quit her job at the papermill and became a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business in the Chicago Suburbs. They later retired to Phillips, WI, where they resided for 25 years.
Lorraine and Edwin loved to go dancing. She had a great fondness for gambling. She frequented many casinos where she loved to play blackjack and was a faithful bingo participant. Pinochle was also something she really enjoyed.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Arlene (David) Ernst of Torrington, WY; son, Eugene Nelson of Maple Grove, MN; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and nine siblings.
Inurnment will take place in the Prentice Cemetery, Prentice, WI.
