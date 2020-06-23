April 14, 2020

Lorraine Mary Damrow, age 81, of Park Falls, passed into eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Park Manor Nursing Home.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate.

Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.

A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

