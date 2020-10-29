Lorraine A. Sawallish
Dec. 30, 1943 - Oct. 20, 2020
Lorraine (Lori) Alice Sawallish, 76, Phillips, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield.
Lori was born on Dec. 30, 1943, in Brillion to Bernard and Sally Zeamer. She graduated from Brillion High School and then attended the University of Oshkosh where she met her husband, Wayne. Wayne and Lori married on July 17, 1965, in Brillion.
Lori graduated with a bachelor’s degree in lower elementary education and taught kindergarten and first grade in Berlin, Wisconsin, and then Phillips. She taught school for 30 years and loved her job. She loved giving her students a great start and in particular, loved developing their creative minds, conducting plays and integrating music into their days. She always said that teaching was her calling.
In 1976, Lori and Wayne moved to Phillips, where they operated a sport and tackle shop for six years while Lori taught at Phillips Elementary School.
Upon her retirement from teaching in 2004, Lori and Wayne traveled to all parts of the country and beyond including the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Alaska. Lori also traveled to England and France with close friends.
Lori and Wayne made numerous trips to Pennsylvania and Madison to spend time with her grandchildren as they grew from babies to young adults. She was an incredibly proud grandmother who enjoyed telling stories about the grandkids to her friends, neighbors and anyone that would listen.
Her favorite past time was playing bridge several times a week with several groups that become good friends.
Lori is survived by her husband, Wayne; her daughter, Stacie Sawallish-Adkins of Indiana, Pennsylvania; her son, Trevor of Middleton; five grandchildren: Amanda, Brianna, Ian, Jonah, and Carissa; and her two brothers: Lloyd Zeamer (Brillion) and Wilford Zeamer (Beaver Dam). She was proceeded in death by her parents, Ben and Sally.
Lori loved people and had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved her family, her friends, and more than anything loved to laugh and could always find a reason to do just that. She is greatly loved and will be very much missed.
A funeral service was held on Oct. 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Dr, Phillips, WI, 54555, with Pastor Scott Holoubek officiating. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home assisted the family.
All donations will be used to fund scholarships for local students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.