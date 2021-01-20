Lorraine A. Marks
Nov. 26, 1930 - Jan. 12, 2021
Lorraine Angeline Marks passed peacefully with family at her side on Jan. 12, 2021. Lorraine was born Nov. 26, 1930, to James and Elise (Zielke) Zeman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, known as Harpo; son, Sammy; her parents; brothers: Allan, Edward, and James Zeman; sisters: Jeanette (late Andy) Holzl, Marilyn (late Al) Shirley, and Dorothy (late Richard) Grygleski. She is survived by her children: Vicki (Monty) Kreyer, Charles (Kathryn) Marks, and Lisa Marks; her sisters: Gae (late Howard) Meister, and Gloria (late Reverend Eugene) Paulus; brother, Norman (Sharon) Zeman; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Lorraine was born with a congenital amputation below the right knee. Despite any perceived challenges, her parents always encouraged her to live her fullest life and she did with fierce independence. Lorraine was a public-school teacher for 37 years, teaching the first 12 years in Phillips, and then 25 years with the Elmbrook School District. Throughout her life, Lorraine remained steadfastly independent. As a young widow, she raised her children and went back to college to obtain her master's degree in special education. As a special education teacher in Brookfield, she was a strong advocate for each student and cherished their accomplishments. After Lorraine's retirement she stayed active with line dancing, her Brookside School luncheon lunch group, and redecorating a new house.
The family would like to thank those who assisted Lorraine remain independent: Ala, Barbara, Kate, Nicole, Sandy and especially her niece Kim.
The family will have a celebration of Lorraine's life at a later date when it is safe to gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a special education fund that will be set up in Lorraine's memory.
