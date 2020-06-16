March 24, 2020
Services for Loretta J. Reda, who died on March 24, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. on June 26 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Winter.
Due to COVID-19, the church service will be by invitation only. Those attending the church service will be provided lunch after the burial service.
Graveside burial service will be open to the public and held at the Winter Cemetery immediately following the church services.
