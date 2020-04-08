Loretta J. Reda

Aug. 6, 1926 - March 24, 2020

Loretta Jean Reda, age 93, of Ojibwa, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. She was born Aug. 6, 1926 in Forest Park, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene and Sarah (Scallaro) Reda.

Loretta attended the Barber Lake, Ojibwa, and Winter schools, graduating from Winter High School in 1945. Loretta helped her father in the business, Reda’s Tavern, from 1940 to 1952.

Starting in 1957, she taught at the Couderay Elementary School teaching first and second grades. Upon its closure, Loretta then taught first grade at the Radisson Elementary School, which had consolidated with Winter

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ursala (Frank) Rasmussen and family, Eugene (Terrie) Grapa and family, John Grapa and family, Ben (Connie) Grapa and family, Tony (Dorie) Grapa and family, David Reda and family, Amy Reda and her “adopted sister” and dear friend, Dolores Dygart.

In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her sister, Ursala Grapa; her brother, Frank Grapa; and her niece Judy (Grapa) Wright.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Peter Catholic Church in Winter.

Hayward Funeral Home, 715-634-2609 or www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Reda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments