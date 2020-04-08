Loretta J. Reda

Aug. 6, 1926 - March 24, 2020
Loretta Jean Reda, age 93, of Ojibwa, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. She was born Aug. 6, 1926 in Forest Park, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene and Sarah (Scallaro) Reda.
Loretta attended the Barber Lake, Ojibwa, and Winter schools, graduating from Winter High School in 1945. Loretta helped her father in the business, Reda’s Tavern, from 1940 to 1952.
Starting in 1957, she taught at the Couderay Elementary School teaching first and second grades. Upon its closure, Loretta then taught first grade at the Radisson Elementary School, which had consolidated with Winter
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ursala (Frank) Rasmussen and family, Eugene (Terrie) Grapa and family, John Grapa and family, Ben (Connie) Grapa and family, Tony (Dorie) Grapa and family, David Reda and family, Amy Reda and her “adopted sister” and dear friend, Dolores Dygart.
In addition to her parents, Loretta is preceded in death by her sister, Ursala Grapa; her brother, Frank Grapa; and her niece Judy (Grapa) Wright.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Peter Catholic Church in Winter.
Hayward Funeral Home, 715-634-2609 or www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.