Lloyd W. Hadden

May 19, 1946 - March 1, 2020
Lloyd Wilson Hadden born May 19, 1946, to Amzi and Nina Hadden in Ladysmith. He graduated with honors from Flambeau High School 1964, and attended WSU Eau Claire where he earned a bachelor’s degree in German. He married Delores "Dolly" Norlin on Aug. 23, 1969. They owned and operated the Hadden Insurance Agency. He was a member of Ogema Baptist Church and Ogema Lions Club.
Lloyd passed from earth to heaven on March 1, 2020, at Clark County Living and Rehab Center in Owen. He is survived by his wife, Dolly; three children: Donald (Anita) Hadden, Kaarin (Nathan) Lind, and Daniel Hadden; 10 grandchildren: Kinsey Regehr-Hadden, Avdyn, Avery, and Kadyn Hadden, and Karl, Anja, Kajsa, Aarik, Joren, and Aksel Lind; two sisters: Donna (Steve) Pestel, and Eileen Niedfeldt; and by numerous other relatives and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, one sister, and one brother.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m.. on Saturday, March 14, at the Ogema Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Price officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in the Town of Hill.
