April 26, 1950 - June 3, 2020
Linda L. Janacek, age 70, of Phillips, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1950, in Phillips, the daughter of Henry and Beulah (Stendlund) Ringersma. Linda was a graduate of the Phillips High School. On Sept. 20, 1969 she married Thomas R. Marsh and had a daughter and two sons. Thomas preceded her in death in 1977. Linda then married James Janacek on June 9, 1979, and had two more sons. James also preceded her in death in 2012. She was a homemaker while raising her five children and later worked for the Skyline Hotel and the Phillips Bee. Linda didn’t have a lot of hobbies, but enjoyed being with her family and friends, shooting pool and playing darts.
She is survived by five children: Tom (Brenda) Marsh of Phillips, Sherry (Bill) Brunkow of Park Falls, Scott (Liz) Marsh of Shawano, Ed (Stacey) Janacek of Phillips, and Al (Amanda) Janacek of Kennan; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; six brothers and sisters: Barb (Kent) England of Evansville, Grace Olson of Appleton, Duane (Sharon) Ringersma of Phillips, Danny (Char) Ringersma of Phillips, Debbie (John) Stirmel of Park Falls, and Don “Roper” (Debbie) Ringersma of Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas; her former husband, Jim Janacek; her infant grandson, Kyle Marsh; her infant great-granddaughter, Sienna; and three sisters: Joan Ringersma, Phyllis Catchpole, and Gloria Baran.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at VFW Post in Phillips. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Interment will take place at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery in Phillips.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) in Park Falls is assisting the family.
