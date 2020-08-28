Lila Lassee
May 12, 1936
Lila A. Lasee, 84, of Catawba, passed away at the House of the Dove under Hospice Care in Marshfield, WI. Lila was born in Kennan, WI, on May 12, 1936, a daughter to Joseph and Frances (Huven) Gehring. She married Edward Lasee on Nov. 6, 1954, and together they raised ten children on the family farm.
Lila was a Home Health Aide and worked for many years in the Nurses Office at the Price County Courthouse. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church and a long-time volunteer at the Catawba Historical Society.
She loved to sew, embroider, quilt, read, garden, bake, and travel. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In their retirement years, Ed and Lila enjoyed attending craft shows, to sell chainsaw carvings and homemade crafts.
Lila is survived by her children, Randy (Sherry), Mark (Mary), Greg (Betsy), Rebecca (Dan), Jeanne (Peter), David (Margaret), Edward, Jr (Kathy), Thomas, Michael (Lynn), and Timothy; siblings, Thomas Gehring and Mary Rosandich; and her very loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother and sister, Joseph (Millie) and Ida (Walter); and son-in-law, Da; and one grandson, Scott.
Lila will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor with an inurnment in the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Catawba. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
