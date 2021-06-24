Leonard Collins
Nov. 17, 1960 — June 16, 2021
Leonard “Bink” Collins passed away peacefully in Park Falls, WI, on June 16th, 2021, at the age of 60. Bink was born on November 17, 1960, in Phillips, WI, to Leonard G. Collins and Florence (Hagen) Collins, who preceded him in death.
Bink graduated from Phillips High School in 1978, and later received a certificate as a machinist. He was known for his integrity and strong work ethic. He worked as a manager of a wreath making factory for many years, as well as work at Horant’s Greenhouse in Phillips, WI, and for the Central Price County Ambulance Service.
In his spare time, Bink enjoyed hunting, fishing, but especially golfing. Some of his biggest achievements include shooting his trophy winning 10 point buck and golfing his hole in one. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and grandchildren.
Bink is survived by his wife, Renata; daughters, Diana and Tara Collins; and step-daughter, Veronica Stewart (Byington); brother, Louis Collins; and sisters, Laureen Fischer and Thora Felix.
Bink will be remembered most for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and the ability to make a friend wherever he went. He will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with a visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery, Phillips.
