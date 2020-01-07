Leo R. Koblizek

July 27, 1937 - Nov. 23, 2019
Leo Richard Koblizek, 82, Catawba, Township of Harmony, passed away at the Aspirus Duroy Terrace Apartments on Nov. 23, 2019. Leo was born in Harmony on July 27, 1937, the son of Roman and Anna (Kralicek) Koblizek. Leo graduated from Phillips High School, class of 1955. He served his country in the Wisconsin National Guard, 32nd Red Arrow Division, and was activated during the Berlin Crisis in the early 1960s, spending his enlistment at Ft. Lewis, Washington. Leo farmed his entire life, and he took over the family farm after the passing of his mother and father. Leo was active throughout his life with raising, and hunting coon dogs with his many friends. He enjoyed feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. Leo cherished his home and his hunting dogs. Leo was a devoted Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, and rarely missed watching a game. He was always available with advice, and or commitment for anyone in the Township. He also served the Township of Harmony as Chairman of the Township’s Board for many years, and served in many needed capacities for the Township. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Frank Koblizek, by his three sisters, Lillian, Frances, and Jeanette, and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by a sister-in-law, Lois Koblizek, many cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and the staff at the Aspirus Duroy Terrace Apartments. They also extend their thanks to the Marshfield Clinic, Phillips, and the Flambeau Home Health and Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care and support during Leo’s stay.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips with Pastor John Trewyn officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lane Kreiling American Legion Post No. 222 and the Frank and Michael Baran VFW Post No. 5778. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
