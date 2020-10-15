Laura D. Gregor
Sept. 23, 1964 - Oct. 11, 2020
Laura D. Gregor, age 56, of Park Falls, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Meriter Hospital in Madison. Laura was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 23, 1964, to Robert and Velma (Cvengros) Gregor.
Laura and her family moved from Milwaukee to Phillips in 1974. She grew up in Phillips and later moved to Marenisco, Michigan, where she was a 1982 graduate of the Marenisco High School. After high school, Laura moved back to Milwaukee for a short period of time before making Wausau her home and attending the North Central Technical College. She then moved to Merrill where she worked at the Merrill Foto News, and then back to Phillips where she worked for the Phillips BEE newspaper, now the Price County Review. Laura was a dedicated mother to Dillon. She loved spending time outdoors riding four-wheelers, and fishing and grouse hunting with her long-time companion, Mike. She was an avid reader. Above all, Laura cherished time with her family and always looked forward to family gatherings.
Survivors include her mother, Velma Theilman; one brother, Jim (Vanise) Gregor; step-siblings: Debbie Chernohorsky, and Robert Theilman; and her half-siblings: Greg Gregor, Danny Gregor, Matt Gregor, JoAnn Gregor, and Mark Gregor.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dillon Gregor; her significant other, Mike Schneider; her father, Robert Gregor; her step-father, Dale Theilman; and her step-brother, Mike Theilman.
A private family gathering for Laura will be held at a later date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Laura’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
