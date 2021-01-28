Larry W. Foltz
Feb. 22, 1940 - Jan. 17, 2021
Larry W. Foltz, 80, of Prentice passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. Larry was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Feb. 22, 1940, to Gerald and Rosa “Irene” (Hance) Foltz.
Larry was dedicated in his service to the Boy Scouts in the Samoset Council for over 25 years. His leadership roles included: District Commissioner, District Chair, Unit Commissioner, Merit Badge Counselor, Council Member at Large, Council Executive Board Member and Vice President of Properties. Larry was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1999, the highest award a volunteer can receive at the council level. He also was awarded Scoutmaster’s Key, District Commissioner’s Key and Ordeal (Order of the Arrow).
Larry’s passion for community service was also apparent in his participation in the Prentice Village Board of Trustees, the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Zoning Review Board for the Village of Prentice and Price County, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, and the Industrial Development Corporation.
Larry established and owned Valhalla Management Services for over 30 years providing appraisal and consulting services with special expertise in the RV resort campground industry. In the early years, Larry graduated as valedictorian of Neoga Il High School in 1958, attended Millikin University and was a member of the US Naval Reserve. In his free time, he loved being an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and enjoyed visiting with family.
He is survived by his children: Greg of Prentice, Lisa (Brad) Webster of The Woodlands, Texas, Mike of Mattoon, Illinois, Adam of Madison, and Brian (Kristin) Schmidt of Prentice; grandchildren: Brynnan Webster, Grant Webster, Courtney Webster, Hannah (Wes) Motley, and Kayleah (Brett) Ambuehl, Luke Foltz, Sierra Foltz, Todd Foltz, Alexander Schmidt, Zachary Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt, and Kate Schmidt; siblings: Jim Foltz of Potosi, Missouri, Gloria (Marvin) Cooper of Decatur, Illinois, Dale (Rhonda) Foltz of Clinton, Illinois, Deanne (Everett) Leffler of Mattoon, Illinois, Tina (Steve) Croy of Windsor, Illinois, and Angie (Kenneth) Kleinik of St. Elmo, Illinois; special friend, Robin Griffith; and cat Katie-Cat.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Irene; and grandchild, Matthew Foltz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Samoset Council Capital Fund, Business and Technology Center, 3511 Camp Phillips Rd, Weston, WI 54476.
