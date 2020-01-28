March 2, 1956 - Jan. 20, 2020

Lance Bernard Goethlich, age 63, of Butternut, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. He was born on March 2, 1956 in Park Falls, the son of Bernard and Jarmela (Machovec) Goethlich. Lance was a graduate of the Park Falls High School and worked as a farmer and logger. On Dec. 31, 1988, he married Sandra Lewis in Phillips. Lance loved his cattle and enjoyed hunting and sharing his gift of gab with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Butternut; his son, Cole (Chrystle) Goethlich of Butternut; his grandsons, Carter and Cameron, who were the lights of his life; his brother, Clyde (Jesse) Goethlich of Butternut; two sisters: Pamela (Todd) Frydrych of Butternut, and Hollis (James) Koci of Phillips; his sister-in-law: Nancy Goethlich of Butternut; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cynthia Goethlich, and his brother Kevin Goethlich.

At Lance’s request, a private family service will be held.

Lance is now with his four-legged companion Grace.

