March 2, 1956 - Jan. 20, 2020
Lance Bernard Goethlich, age 63, of Butternut, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls. He was born on March 2, 1956 in Park Falls, the son of Bernard and Jarmela (Machovec) Goethlich. Lance was a graduate of the Park Falls High School and worked as a farmer and logger. On Dec. 31, 1988, he married Sandra Lewis in Phillips. Lance loved his cattle and enjoyed hunting and sharing his gift of gab with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Butternut; his son, Cole (Chrystle) Goethlich of Butternut; his grandsons, Carter and Cameron, who were the lights of his life; his brother, Clyde (Jesse) Goethlich of Butternut; two sisters: Pamela (Todd) Frydrych of Butternut, and Hollis (James) Koci of Phillips; his sister-in-law: Nancy Goethlich of Butternut; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cynthia Goethlich, and his brother Kevin Goethlich.
At Lance’s request, a private family service will be held.
Lance is now with his four-legged companion Grace.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.