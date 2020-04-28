Laddie W. Holoubek

Aug. 14, 1927 - April 24, 2020
Laddie Holoubek, born Aug. 14, 1927, in Phillips, died Friday, April 24, in Phillips.
He served in the U.S. 3rd Army in World War II. He was a charter member of the 724 engineering group in the Wisconsin National Guard. He married Dolores Breit on Sept. 2, 1952. He was employed in building Price Electric lines, and building transmission lines for NSP. Laddie was employed by Price Electric Coop for 38 years, as a plant superintendent for 17 years, and as the chairman of the Union Local 953 at Price Electric. He served on the executive board IBEW, Eau Claire, Local 953, and on the Board of Wisconsin State Job Training and Safety Commission for eight years. For 35 years, he operated a purebred Angus farm. For six years, he served on the St. Mary’s Church council, and as a Eucaristic minister and lector since 1980, and a lay minister for many years. He was an assessor for the Town of Harmony, a chaplain for the American Legion Post No. 122, and AmVets Post No. 50, and helped with the Czech Fest.
Laddie is survived by three children: Peggy Sue (Ed) Hainy of Phillips, Kevin of Phillips, and Bruce (Coreyne) of Verona; four grandchildren: Jason and Jennifer Hainy, and Carmelitta and Melinka Holoubek; and brother, Stanley (Adela) of Phillips. He was preceded in death by Dolores; grandson, Bryant Hainy; sisters: Sylvia Tom, Elsie Marsh, Sadie Dragovich, and Pansy Soul; and brothers: Tom and Charles.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Saint Patrick Cemetery, Phillips.
