Kenneth E. Pierrard

June 1, 1930 – Dec. 1, 2019

Kenneth E. Pierrard, 89, passed away at home in Livonia, Michigan, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Kenneth was born in Catawba on June 1, 1930, the son of Alvin and Edna Pierrard. He married Karolyn Betty Johnson on Nov. 19, 1955 in Milwaukee. He was employed at the Travelers Insurance Company for 36 years. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved sports and enjoyed watching his beloved Packers and Badgers. He was also an avid golfer. Kenneth was a Korean conflict veteran.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Betty, and their children: Michelle (Robert) Magill of Livonia, Michigan, Michael (Kari) Pierrard of Livonia, Michigan, David (Mary) Pierrard of Portage, Michigan, and Eric (Jill) Pierrard of Howell, Michigan; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Christina) Magill, Katherine (Derrick) Babcock, Joshua (Kelli) Magill, Mary (Justin) McLaughlin, Rebekah (Eric) Bergin, Spencer, Conner, and Madison Pierrard, Alexa, Elizabeth, Michael, and Jacob Pierrard; nine great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Molly, Dominic, Rhett, Leihliana, Jude, Jaxon, Joseph and Emmalinn; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Edna Pierrard; siblings: Muriel Cress, Dwain Pierrard, and Barbara Biesner.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 6 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livonia, Michigan. Burial was in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.

