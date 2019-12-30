June 1, 1930 – Dec. 1, 2019
Kenneth E. Pierrard, 89, passed away at home in Livonia, Michigan, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Kenneth was born in Catawba on June 1, 1930, the son of Alvin and Edna Pierrard. He married Karolyn Betty Johnson on Nov. 19, 1955 in Milwaukee. He was employed at the Travelers Insurance Company for 36 years. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved sports and enjoyed watching his beloved Packers and Badgers. He was also an avid golfer. Kenneth was a Korean conflict veteran.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Betty, and their children: Michelle (Robert) Magill of Livonia, Michigan, Michael (Kari) Pierrard of Livonia, Michigan, David (Mary) Pierrard of Portage, Michigan, and Eric (Jill) Pierrard of Howell, Michigan; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Christina) Magill, Katherine (Derrick) Babcock, Joshua (Kelli) Magill, Mary (Justin) McLaughlin, Rebekah (Eric) Bergin, Spencer, Conner, and Madison Pierrard, Alexa, Elizabeth, Michael, and Jacob Pierrard; nine great-grandchildren: Jeremy, Molly, Dominic, Rhett, Leihliana, Jude, Jaxon, Joseph and Emmalinn; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Edna Pierrard; siblings: Muriel Cress, Dwain Pierrard, and Barbara Biesner.
Funeral services were held on Dec. 6 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livonia, Michigan. Burial was in the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.