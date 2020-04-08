Kathy L. Konshak

Jan. 21, 1950 - April 2, 2020
Kathy Lynn Konshak, age 70, a resident of Phillips, formerly of Green Bay for many years, passed away on April 2, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on Jan. 21, 1950, to the late Bernard and Muriel (Harrison) Spears in Green Bay.
Kathy attended and graduated from Green Bay West High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart Glen Konshak on Sept. 25, 1971. Kathy worked in retail while raising her two children David and Beth with Glen in Green Bay. She loved getting together with family members to play card games like sheepshead, pinnacle and bridge. Kathy and Glen moved north to enjoy retirement at their lake home on Long Lake. She loved to sit outside and read her books, crocheted blankets for charity, fishing and walking her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Konshak; son, David (Tanya); daughter, Beth; and grandson, Kayden. Preceding her in death were her mother Muriel and father Bernard; sister, Robin; and her uncles, Raymond and William.
Burial has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family.
