July 18, 1963 - April 27, 2020
Kathy B. Isham, age 56, of Park Falls, died unexpectedly on Monday April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 18, 1963 in Park Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Shirley (Kearney) Weis. She was a graduate of the Park Falls High School. On Aug. 12, 1988, she married Jerry Isham. Kathy was a devoted caregiver and worked for Super One Foods in Park Falls. She enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry of Park Falls; her son, Jared of Park Falls; two grandchildren: Serenity and Archer Isham; two sisters: JoAnn (Len) Bradle of Park Falls and
Teresa Weis of Park Falls; her aunt, Ruth Moore of Lombard, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Samantha Lee Isham; her infant brother, Anton Weis; her aunt, Mary Arlene Coffin; and two uncles: Frank and Clyde Kearney.
A graveside service was held on Friday, May 1, at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls. Deacon Chet Ball officiated.
Birch Street Funeral Service (www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com) is assisting the family.
